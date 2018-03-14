76ers' Dario Saric: Fights through illness in solid performance
Saric (illness) scored 18 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT) to go along with three rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 loss to the Pacers.
Saric was questionable coming into the game with a stomach bug, but he fought through the issue admirably. He perhaps struggled with his shot as a result of the ailment but was still able to reach 18 points or better for the fifth consecutive outing. It's unclear whether Saric actually is experiencing any lingering effects of the issue, but he'll have another two days to rest before Thursday's tilt with the Knicks.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Playing, starting Tuesday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Questionable with illness•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Pours in 18 during Sunday's win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Posts 20 points, 10 boards in Thursday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 21 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 13 points in loss•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...