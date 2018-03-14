76ers' Dario Saric: Fights through illness in solid performance

Saric (illness) scored 18 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT) to go along with three rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 loss to the Pacers.

Saric was questionable coming into the game with a stomach bug, but he fought through the issue admirably. He perhaps struggled with his shot as a result of the ailment but was still able to reach 18 points or better for the fifth consecutive outing. It's unclear whether Saric actually is experiencing any lingering effects of the issue, but he'll have another two days to rest before Thursday's tilt with the Knicks.