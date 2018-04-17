76ers' Dario Saric: Fills box score in Game 2 loss

Saric finished with 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 113-103 loss to Miami.

Saric continues to play well with another strong effort in Monday's loss. In a complete turnaround from Game 1, the 76ers struggled from the field, in particular from beyond the three-point line. Joel Embiid (face) could return as soon as Game 3 on Thursday which could have an impact on Saric's output.