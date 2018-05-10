76ers' Dario Saric: Fills the boxscore in Game Five loss

Saric had 27 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 loss to Boston.

Saric had arguably his best game of the post-season, recording a double-double while also chipping in across the board. It was a nice finish to the season for Saric who exceeded many expectations with his play across the season. There is no reason to believe he will regress as he moves into his third season and owners will be looking at drafting him in the mid-rounds of most standard leagues.