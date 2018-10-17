76ers' Dario Saric: Foul trouble cruels season opener

Saric compiled just six points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, and one assist in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 105-87 loss to Boston.

Saric was was in early foul trouble Tuesday and was not able to find any rhythm, finishing with just six points in 22 minutes. Owners should not be too concerned with this performance, especially given it came against an extremely slick Boston team. He will look to bounce back in what should be a nice matchup against the Bulls on Thursday.