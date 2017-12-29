76ers' Dario Saric: Has hot shooting night in loss
Saric posted 25 points (10-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The 2017 Rookie of the Year runner-up is putting up big stat lines in the shadow of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. His uptick in minutes is a primary factor in his success, as he's seen an average of 34.8 minutes on the floor in his past ten games, a sharp increase from the 24.6 minutes he was averaging over the first two weeks of the season. Although he's universally owned in most formats, he should also be considered as a GPP option in DFS play.
