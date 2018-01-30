76ers' Dario Saric: Leads team in scoring versus Bucks

Saric scored 19 points (7-18 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with nine rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 107-95 loss to the Bucks.

Saric became the focal point of the frontcourt offense with Joel Embiid resting, attempting his most field goal attempts since Dec. 18. He struggled a bit against the length Milwaukee deploys on the defensive end, but he still led the team in scoring and rebounding on the night. Saric's role should diminish when Embiid returns Wednesday against the Nets, but he should still be a worth fantasy start in such a favorable matchup.