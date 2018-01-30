76ers' Dario Saric: Leads team in scoring versus Bucks
Saric scored 19 points (7-18 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with nine rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 107-95 loss to the Bucks.
Saric became the focal point of the frontcourt offense with Joel Embiid resting, attempting his most field goal attempts since Dec. 18. He struggled a bit against the length Milwaukee deploys on the defensive end, but he still led the team in scoring and rebounding on the night. Saric's role should diminish when Embiid returns Wednesday against the Nets, but he should still be a worth fantasy start in such a favorable matchup.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 16 points Sunday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Produces double-double versus Memphis•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Second strong scoring effort•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores team-high 20 points Saturday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Has hot shooting night in loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores team-high 17 points Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...