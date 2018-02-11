76ers' Dario Saric: Makes up for shooting struggles Saturday

Saric managed 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one block across 32 minutes in Saturday's 112-98 win over the Clippers.

The big man didn't have nearly the same level of success with his shot as he'd enjoyed in a blistering 72.7 percent effort versus the Pelicans on Friday, but he helped make up for it with a strong night in other categories. Saric's nine rebounds represented his second-highest amount over the last six games, while his five dimes were the most he'd dished out since Jan. 20. His scoring totals are usually well above Saturday's tally as well, making him an above-average multi-category producer in all formats.