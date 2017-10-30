76ers' Dario Saric: Making another start Monday

Saric will make another start in place of J.J. Redick (back) Monday against the Rockets, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Redick will miss his second straight game with lower-back soreness, so coach Brett Brown will again move Saric into the lineup at forward next to Robert Covington. In Saturday's win over the Mavs, Saric played a season-high 30 minutes and finished with 12 points -- also a season-high -- three assists, one rebound and one steal.