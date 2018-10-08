76ers' Dario Saric: Misses preseason finale
Saric is dealing with some lower back soreness and was held out of Monday's preseason finale against the Mavericks, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It's unclear when Saric picked up the injury, but it doesn't sound like anything more than some minor soreness and the 76ers are likely just being extra cautious with their starting power forward. Saric will now have just over a week to get ready for the regular-season opener Oct. 16 against the Celtics and at this point, he should be fully expected to be 100 percent for that contest.
