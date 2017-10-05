76ers' Dario Saric: Out for rest Friday vs. Celtics
Saric (rest) was held out of Thursday's practice and will sit out Friday's preseason matchup with the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Sixers are just being overly cautious with Saric and will get him a second consecutive game off for rest after taking part in EuroBasket over the summer. Saric is expected to be ready for the regular-season opener, but will be transitioning into a full-time bench role after starting 36-of-81 games last season.
