76ers' Dario Saric: Out Tuesday vs. Nets
Saric (elbow) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports.
Saric missed Sunday's game with cellulitis in his right elbow, so he's slated to miss a second straight as the Sixers head into the first night of a back-to-back set. However, Saric is currently receiving treatment and will then be reevaluated Tuesday, which is when we should get another update regarding his availability for Wednesday's tilt with the Pistons. In Saric's place Sunday, Ersan Ilyasova picked up the start at power forward and posted 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes.
