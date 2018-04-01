76ers' Dario Saric: Out with elbow injury Sunday
Saric is dealing with an elbow injury and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It's unclear exactly when Saric picked up the injury, though it seems likely it occurred at some point during Friday's matchup with the Hawks. With a spot in the playoffs locked up, the Sixers won't take any risks by having Saric attempt to play though the injury, so he'll get Sunday's contest off to recover. As of now, look for Saric to attempt to return ahead of the Sixers' upcoming back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday. In the meantime, the likes of Ersan Ilyasova, Robert Covington and Amir Johnson should see added run in the frontcourt.
