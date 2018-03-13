76ers' Dario Saric: Playing, starting Tuesday
Saric (illness) will play during Tuesday's contest against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Saric was dealing with some stomach issues earlier in the day, but things have apparently cleared up, as he'll be in the starting lineup Tuesday. Over the past seven games, he's averaged 18.3 points and 7.1 rebounds across 29.7 minutes.
