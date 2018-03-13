Play

76ers' Dario Saric: Playing, starting Tuesday

Saric (illness) will play during Tuesday's contest against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Saric was dealing with some stomach issues earlier in the day, but things have apparently cleared up, as he'll be in the starting lineup Tuesday. Over the past seven games, he's averaged 18.3 points and 7.1 rebounds across 29.7 minutes.

