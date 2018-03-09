Play

76ers' Dario Saric: Posts 20 points, 10 boards in Thursday's loss

Saric recorded 20 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 108-99 loss to the Heat.

Saric drained four treys for the third straight contest, and this was his fourth 20-10 game of the season. The sophomore's improved shooting has helped him become a more well-rounded player, and his emergence as a scorer is one of the top reasons the 76ers have been exceeding expectations. Saric and company will have two days to rest before facing an uptempo Nets team on Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories