76ers' Dario Saric: Posts 20 points, 10 boards in Thursday's loss

Saric recorded 20 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 108-99 loss to the Heat.

Saric drained four treys for the third straight contest, and this was his fourth 20-10 game of the season. The sophomore's improved shooting has helped him become a more well-rounded player, and his emergence as a scorer is one of the top reasons the 76ers have been exceeding expectations. Saric and company will have two days to rest before facing an uptempo Nets team on Sunday.