76ers' Dario Saric: Pours in 15 points Wednesday

Saric contributed 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 119-105 win over the Grizzlies.

Saric has remained highly consistent this year as a stretch forward who makes the most of his opportunities. Luckily, the 76ers have a lot of options on offense, as evidenced by the four players who tied for the team lead with 15 points Wednesday. Since there are so many people who can get it done, Saric often gets overlooked, and makes the opponent pay for not pressing him on defense.