76ers' Dario Saric: Pours in 18 during Sunday's win
Saric posted 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Nets.
The second-year forward was nearly perfect from the field, and he's now shot at least 50.0 percent in five consecutive games. Saric has scored no fewer than Sunday's 18 points and as many as 25 during that stretch while draining an eye-popping 60.8 percent of his 23 three-point tries in the last four contests. Saric's excellent complementary work on the boards helps him round out his lines in impressive fashion on most nights, keeping his fantasy value robust as the Sixers continue their postseason push.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Posts 20 points, 10 boards in Thursday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 21 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 13 points in loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 13 points Thursday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Tallies 18 points in 21 minutes during Rising Stars Challenge•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 24 points in Monday's win•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...