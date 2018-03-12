76ers' Dario Saric: Pours in 18 during Sunday's win

Saric posted 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Nets.

The second-year forward was nearly perfect from the field, and he's now shot at least 50.0 percent in five consecutive games. Saric has scored no fewer than Sunday's 18 points and as many as 25 during that stretch while draining an eye-popping 60.8 percent of his 23 three-point tries in the last four contests. Saric's excellent complementary work on the boards helps him round out his lines in impressive fashion on most nights, keeping his fantasy value robust as the Sixers continue their postseason push.