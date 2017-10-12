76ers' Dario Saric: Pours in 26 points in Wednesday's win

Saric supplied 26 points (10-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, and three steals in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-114 win over the Nets.

Saric rebounded from a poor offensive performance in his preseason debut on Monday by torching the Nets, particularly from beyond the arc. Saric averaged 1.3 made threes per game (on just 31.1 percent) as a rookie, so he will still need to prove he can consistently knock down open looks along the perimeter if he hopes to fit well next to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.