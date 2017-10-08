76ers' Dario Saric: Probable Monday vs. Celtics
Saric (rest) was a full participant in Sunday's practice and is listed as probable ahead of Monday's exhibition vs. the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Sixers have taken a cautious approach with Saric throughout the preseason thus far, holding him out of the team's first two contests after he played in EuroBasket over the summer. However, with just a few exhibitions left, Saric should return to action Monday with the hope of re-gaining chemistry with his teammates ahead of the regular-season opener. Saric is expected to come off the bench with Ben Simmons healthy, so a drop from the 26.3 minutes he averaged during his rookie campaign can be expected.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Out for rest Friday vs. Celtics•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Will rest Wednesday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Expected to come off bench•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Will not play Wednesday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Has 24-minute restriction for rest of season•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: 24-minute restriction Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...