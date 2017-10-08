76ers' Dario Saric: Probable Monday vs. Celtics

Saric (rest) was a full participant in Sunday's practice and is listed as probable ahead of Monday's exhibition vs. the Celtics, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Sixers have taken a cautious approach with Saric throughout the preseason thus far, holding him out of the team's first two contests after he played in EuroBasket over the summer. However, with just a few exhibitions left, Saric should return to action Monday with the hope of re-gaining chemistry with his teammates ahead of the regular-season opener. Saric is expected to come off the bench with Ben Simmons healthy, so a drop from the 26.3 minutes he averaged during his rookie campaign can be expected.