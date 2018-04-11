76ers' Dario Saric: Probable vs. Milwaukee
Saric (lips) is probable for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Saric left Tuesday's contest against the Hawks 13 seconds into the game following a collision with John Collins under the basket, which resulted in a lacerated upper lip and a chipped tooth. That said, he is expected to take the floor with about only 24 hours of recovery time. Expect his status to be updated closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....