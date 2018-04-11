76ers' Dario Saric: Probable vs. Milwaukee

Saric (lips) is probable for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Saric left Tuesday's contest against the Hawks 13 seconds into the game following a collision with John Collins under the basket, which resulted in a lacerated upper lip and a chipped tooth. That said, he is expected to take the floor with about only 24 hours of recovery time. Expect his status to be updated closer to tipoff.