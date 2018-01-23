76ers' Dario Saric: Produces double-double versus Memphis
Saric produced 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Grizzlies.
Saric led the team in scoring thanks to an efficient shooting night and pulled down double-digit rebounds for the first time in over a month. The 20-10 effort was just his second of the season, but Saric has displayed considerable talent when given the chance to shine this season. However, due to the multitude of other dynamic players on the roster, the 23-year-old is no lock to produce outcomes like this on a nightly basis.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Second strong scoring effort•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores team-high 20 points Saturday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Has hot shooting night in loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores team-high 17 points Saturday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Comes one assist shy of triple-double•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores season-high 27 points in Monday's loss•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...