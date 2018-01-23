76ers' Dario Saric: Produces double-double versus Memphis

Saric produced 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Grizzlies.

Saric led the team in scoring thanks to an efficient shooting night and pulled down double-digit rebounds for the first time in over a month. The 20-10 effort was just his second of the season, but Saric has displayed considerable talent when given the chance to shine this season. However, due to the multitude of other dynamic players on the roster, the 23-year-old is no lock to produce outcomes like this on a nightly basis.