76ers' Dario Saric: Questionable Saturday vs. Cavs
Saric (eye) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Saric missed Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a left eye laceration, which he suffered during Wednesday's practice. Before being ruled out for that game, he was also listed as questionable. More word on his status should emerge as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day. If he's held out, Amir Johnson, Richaun Holmes and Trevor Booker are strong candidates to see additional run, especially with Joel Embiid (rest) out.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Ruled out Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Questionable Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Suffers eye laceration at practice•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 24 points on 12 shots in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Reduced role, poor shooting in Wednesday's win•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...