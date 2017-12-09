76ers' Dario Saric: Questionable Saturday vs. Cavs

Saric (eye) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Saric missed Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a left eye laceration, which he suffered during Wednesday's practice. Before being ruled out for that game, he was also listed as questionable. More word on his status should emerge as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day. If he's held out, Amir Johnson, Richaun Holmes and Trevor Booker are strong candidates to see additional run, especially with Joel Embiid (rest) out.