76ers' Dario Saric: Questionable Thursday vs. Lakers
Saric (eye) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Saric suffered a left eye laceration during Wednesday's practice. It apparently isn't serious, however, as he may be able to take the floor Thursday. More word on his status should emerge following Thursday's morning shootaround. If he's held out, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Richaun Holmes could see more run.
