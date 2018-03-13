76ers' Dario Saric: Questionable with illness

Saric is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Pacers due to gastroenteritis, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

More information on Saric's status should arrive as the team ramps up their activity leading up to tipoff. If Saric ends up missing the contest, Ersan Ilyasova, Robert Covington and other forwards on the roster are all candidates to see extended run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories