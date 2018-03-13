76ers' Dario Saric: Questionable with illness
Saric is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Pacers due to gastroenteritis, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
More information on Saric's status should arrive as the team ramps up their activity leading up to tipoff. If Saric ends up missing the contest, Ersan Ilyasova, Robert Covington and other forwards on the roster are all candidates to see extended run.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Pours in 18 during Sunday's win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Posts 20 points, 10 boards in Thursday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 21 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 13 points in loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 13 points Thursday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Tallies 18 points in 21 minutes during Rising Stars Challenge•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...