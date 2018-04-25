76ers' Dario Saric: Quiet in victory Tuesday
Saric had only eight points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 victory over Miami.
Saric had a quiet game Tuesday, recording just eight points with no defensive stats. He has seen his output drop since the return of Joel Embiid but this is likely just an off period for Saric. The fact the team was able to win without his regular contribution bodes well for the next round where they will face the winner of the Boston Milwaukee series.
