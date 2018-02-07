76ers' Dario Saric: Records solid 20-point outing on Tuedsay

Saric produced 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 win over the Wizards.

Saric and the Sixers came through for a home-town crowd that still seemed to be celebrating the city's Super Bowl win. The team fed off that energy and Saric posted one of his better games of the season. He shot 57.1 percent from the floor and logged the most minutes of any player on the roster. While often overshadowed by Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, Saric is a solid play in all formats as the team's starting power forward.