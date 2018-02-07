76ers' Dario Saric: Records solid 20-point outing on Tuedsay
Saric produced 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 115-102 win over the Wizards.
Saric and the Sixers came through for a home-town crowd that still seemed to be celebrating the city's Super Bowl win. The team fed off that energy and Saric posted one of his better games of the season. He shot 57.1 percent from the floor and logged the most minutes of any player on the roster. While often overshadowed by Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, Saric is a solid play in all formats as the team's starting power forward.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 16 in Saturday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Collects double-double Friday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Leads team in scoring versus Bucks•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 16 points Sunday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Produces double-double versus Memphis•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Second strong scoring effort•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...