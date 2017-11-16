76ers' Dario Saric: Reduced role, poor shooting in Wednesday's win
Saric managed seven points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six rebounds and three blocks across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Lakers.
Saric continues to provide rollercoaster production, as he's followed up four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts with back-to-back single-digit point totals. Saric has particularly struggled with his shooting during that span, as he's gone just 4-for-18 from the field. The 2014 first-round pick also turned in a 1-for-9 effort to open November against the Hawks, and he's likely to move back to the second unit once Jerryd Bayless returns from a wrist injury, which in turn would move Ben Simmons back to the power forward spot that Saric currently occupies.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 25 points Tuesday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores season-high 15 points Friday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Making another start Monday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Starting in place of Redick (back)•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Falls flat Wednesday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Pours in 26 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...