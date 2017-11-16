76ers' Dario Saric: Reduced role, poor shooting in Wednesday's win

Saric managed seven points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six rebounds and three blocks across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Lakers.

Saric continues to provide rollercoaster production, as he's followed up four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts with back-to-back single-digit point totals. Saric has particularly struggled with his shooting during that span, as he's gone just 4-for-18 from the field. The 2014 first-round pick also turned in a 1-for-9 effort to open November against the Hawks, and he's likely to move back to the second unit once Jerryd Bayless returns from a wrist injury, which in turn would move Ben Simmons back to the power forward spot that Saric currently occupies.