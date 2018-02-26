76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 13 points in loss
Saric scored 13 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 loss to Washington.
Since the All-Star break, Saric's shooting has declined game-by-game from 45.5 percent on Thursday against Chicago to 29.4 percent against Washington on Sunday. In his last three games, the forward has struggled from beyond the arc, sinking 4-of-15 shots for a total of 26.6 percent from three. In the five games prior to the break, Saric shot an even 50.0 percent from three on 5.6 shots per game. He will look to improve his shot against Miami on Tuesday.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 13 points Thursday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Tallies 18 points in 21 minutes during Rising Stars Challenge•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 24 points in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Makes up for shooting struggles Saturday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Drops 24 points in Friday's win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Records solid 20-point outing on Tuedsay•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...