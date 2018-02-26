76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 13 points in loss

Saric scored 13 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 loss to Washington.

Since the All-Star break, Saric's shooting has declined game-by-game from 45.5 percent on Thursday against Chicago to 29.4 percent against Washington on Sunday. In his last three games, the forward has struggled from beyond the arc, sinking 4-of-15 shots for a total of 26.6 percent from three. In the five games prior to the break, Saric shot an even 50.0 percent from three on 5.6 shots per game. He will look to improve his shot against Miami on Tuesday.