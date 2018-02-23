76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 13 points Thursday

Saric scored 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with eight rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 116-115 win against Chicago.

For Saric, Thursday was a quiet night offensively with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting. However, the forward did collect eight rebounds, making it the third time in his last four games in which he tallied at least eight boards. In the collective shadow of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, Saric can easily be forgotten. However, he is averaging 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in his last six games. While he is not the headliner that Embiid and Simmons are, Saric is a solid, complementary part in Philadelphia.