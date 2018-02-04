76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 16 in Saturday's loss
Saric scored 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 loss to the Pacers.
He's drained multiple three-pointers in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 16.7 points, 7.3 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid remain the focal points of the young Sixers' offense, but Saric is proving to be a strong complementary option next to the two budding superstars.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Collects double-double Friday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Leads team in scoring versus Bucks•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 16 points Sunday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Produces double-double versus Memphis•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Second strong scoring effort•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores team-high 20 points Saturday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.