76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 16 in Saturday's loss

Saric scored 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 loss to the Pacers.

He's drained multiple three-pointers in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 16.7 points, 7.3 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid remain the focal points of the young Sixers' offense, but Saric is proving to be a strong complementary option next to the two budding superstars.