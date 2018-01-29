76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 16 points Sunday
Saric posted 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Sunday's 122-112 loss to the Thunder.
He didn't play his normal minutes Sunday night, but was efficient when he was on the floor. He is 12-for-18 from three over his last four contests, which is hard to find amongst power forwards in this league.
