76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 16 points Sunday

Saric posted 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Sunday's 122-112 loss to the Thunder.

He didn't play his normal minutes Sunday night, but was efficient when he was on the floor. He is 12-for-18 from three over his last four contests, which is hard to find amongst power forwards in this league.