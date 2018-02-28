76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 21 points in Tuesday's loss
Saric produced 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 102-101 loss to the Heat.
Saric was solid once again, scoring 20-plus points for the 13th time this season. He remains one of the team's top offensive options, and Saric is never shy about doing the dirty work either. His three-point shooting continues to improve as well, as he finished February with an average of 2.4 threes per game (on 41.3 percent).
