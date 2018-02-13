76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 24 points in Monday's win
Saric posted 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 32 minutes during Monday's 108-92 win over the Knicks.
Saric has scored 20-plus points in three of the last four games, giving him 12 such showings through 53 appearances this season after accomplishing that 14 times in 81 appearances as a rookie in 2016-17. This was also the seventh time he has drained at least four treys in 2017-18, this after doing so just three times last year. The presence of rookie passing sensation Ben Simmons has forced Saric to step up his scoring, and he's likely to keep getting open looks thanks to all the attention that All-Star center Joel Embiid and sharpshooters such as J.J. Redick and Robert Covington attract. Moreover, Saric has improved his shooting percentages while upping his averages in scoring, rebounding, and assists and committing fewer turnovers.
