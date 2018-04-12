76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win

Saric supplied 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 130-95 win over the Bucks.

Saric was able to give it a go despite chipping his tooth and suffering a lacerated lip during Tuesday's win versus the Hawks. He shot the lights out, and could be asked to carry a heavy scoring load in Game 1 of the first round against the Heat this weekend with Joel Embiid (eye) unlikely to take the court.