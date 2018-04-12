76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's win
Saric supplied 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 130-95 win over the Bucks.
Saric was able to give it a go despite chipping his tooth and suffering a lacerated lip during Tuesday's win versus the Hawks. He shot the lights out, and could be asked to carry a heavy scoring load in Game 1 of the first round against the Heat this weekend with Joel Embiid (eye) unlikely to take the court.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....