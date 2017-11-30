76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 24 points on 12 shots in Wednesday's win

Saric finished with 24 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Wizards.

Saric posted 20-plus points for the third time this season, and he continues to be a solid source of scoring and rebounding. Saric is still adjusting to playing without the ball as much alongside point forward Ben Simmons, and Saric's outside shooting has been inconsistent. Still, it's clear that 76ers' coach Brett Brown is making it a top priority to feed the sophomore plenty of minutes, and he should continue to get open looks -- especially given all the firepower surrounding him on offense.