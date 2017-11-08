76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 25 points Tuesday
Saric scored 25 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6FT) to go along with 10 rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 win over the Jazz.
Saric struggled coming off the bench earlier this season, but has started the last five games. After failing to score more than nine points in any game coming off the bench, he has scored at least 12 points in four of the five games he has started. Playing time will be key if he is going to continue this recent run of success.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores season-high 15 points Friday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Making another start Monday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Starting in place of Redick (back)•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Falls flat Wednesday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Pours in 26 points in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Cold from three Monday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...