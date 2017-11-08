76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 25 points Tuesday

Saric scored 25 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6FT) to go along with 10 rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 win over the Jazz.

Saric struggled coming off the bench earlier this season, but has started the last five games. After failing to score more than nine points in any game coming off the bench, he has scored at least 12 points in four of the five games he has started. Playing time will be key if he is going to continue this recent run of success.