76ers' Dario Saric: Scores season-high 15 points Friday

Saric finished with a season-high 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt) to go along with six rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Friday's 121-110 win over the Pacers.

Saric has gotten off to a slow start this season with the emergence of Ben Simmons, posting just 7.4 points and 4.5 rebounds on 32.4 percent shooting coming into Friday's game. He flashed plenty of talent last season, however, averaging 17.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in the last 29 games of the 2016-17 campaign. At this point, it's tough to tell what his role on the team will be moving forward, though he's certainly talented.