76ers' Dario Saric: Scores season-high 18 points in Wednesday's win

Saric supplied 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 100-94 win over the Pacers.

Saric managed season highs in scoring and made threes. He has put together consecutive solid shooting performances after having finished with 14 points on three-of-six from the field during Sunday's loss to the Nets. Perhaps Saric has gotten himself out of the funk he was in, as he had combined for only 22 points over the previous four contests (between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3) while failing to reach double figures once over that span of time.