76ers' Dario Saric: Scores season-high 27 points in Monday's loss
Saric compiled 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 117-115 loss to the Bulls.
Saric made it nine straight showings with double figures in scoring while pouring in a season high, and he continues to provide extra production in that area on nights that Joel Embiid sits out for rest. Regardless, Saric has established himself as the team's starting power forward, and his ability to contribute quality numbers in the scoring, rebounding, and assist categories affords him solid value across most fantasy leagues.
