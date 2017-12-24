76ers' Dario Saric: Scores team-high 17 points Saturday
Saric scored 17 points (5-12 FG
On Thursday, Saric collected a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds against Toronto. In Toronto he followed up with a team-high 17 points on Saturday. Without Joel Embiid, the forward stepped up by averaging 18.6 points and 9.0 rebounds in previous three games. With Embiid, Saric remained a solid offensive weapon in the center's return to the lineup Saturday. However, as Embiid works back into a rhythm, expect Saric's opportunities on offense to dwindle in kind.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Comes one assist shy of triple-double•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores season-high 27 points in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Starting in return to lineup Saturday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Questionable Saturday vs. Cavs•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Ruled out Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...