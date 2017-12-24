76ers' Dario Saric: Scores team-high 17 points Saturday

Saric scored 17 points (5-12 FG

On Thursday, Saric collected a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds against Toronto. In Toronto he followed up with a team-high 17 points on Saturday. Without Joel Embiid, the forward stepped up by averaging 18.6 points and 9.0 rebounds in previous three games. With Embiid, Saric remained a solid offensive weapon in the center's return to the lineup Saturday. However, as Embiid works back into a rhythm, expect Saric's opportunities on offense to dwindle in kind.