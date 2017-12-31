76ers' Dario Saric: Scores team-high 20 points Saturday
Saric scored 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 107-102 win against Denver.
Without Joel Embiid in the lineup, Saric has been able to thrive offensively. Saric is averaging 19.0 points in the last four games that Philadelphia was without Embiid. However, the forward has also scored in bunches with the center in the lineup, averaging 17.3 points in the three games prior to Saturday. As of late, Saric is becoming more involved in the Philadelphia offense regardless of who is in the starting five. In addition, Saric is also shooting well from beyond the arc, sinking 42.1 percent of his 9.5 shots over his last seven games.
