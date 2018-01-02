76ers' Dario Saric: Second strong scoring effort

Saric posted 27 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 30 minutes in Sunday's 123-110 win over the Suns.

Saric made significant offensive contributions for a third straight game, with his scoring total Sunday serving as a team high. The 23-year-old big man once again demonstrated outstanding range, shooting 80.0 percent on his five attempts from behind the arc and improving his success rate from that distance in the last three games to 66.6 percent (12-for-18). Coupled with his above-average work in both rebounds and assists, Saric's recent offensive surge has his fantasy stock trending skyward in all formats, irrespective of whether or not he's sharing the floor with Joel Embiid.