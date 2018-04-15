76ers' Dario Saric: Solid all-around line in Game 1 win
Saric pitched in 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in Philadelphia's 130-103 win over the Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Saric turned in a masterful all-around performance, drawing even with J.J. Redick and Marco Belinelli for the team lead in made threes while checking in as the third-highest scorer on the night behind them both. The 24-year-old closed out the regular season on a strong note against the Bucks last Wednesday after a rough three-game stretch, and it appears the momentum he generated with that performance carried over in impressive fashion in Game 1.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....