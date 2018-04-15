76ers' Dario Saric: Solid all-around line in Game 1 win

Saric pitched in 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes in Philadelphia's 130-103 win over the Heat in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Saric turned in a masterful all-around performance, drawing even with J.J. Redick and Marco Belinelli for the team lead in made threes while checking in as the third-highest scorer on the night behind them both. The 24-year-old closed out the regular season on a strong note against the Bucks last Wednesday after a rough three-game stretch, and it appears the momentum he generated with that performance carried over in impressive fashion in Game 1.