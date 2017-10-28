76ers' Dario Saric: Starting in place of Redick (back)

Saric will start in place of J.J. Redick (back) on Saturday against the Mavs, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With J.J. Redick hampered by a sore lower back, Saric will get the nod at small forward, joining Ben Simmons, Jerryd Bayless, Joel Embiid and Robert Covington in the starting five. Saric played a season-low 17 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Houston, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG), one assists and two rebounds.