76ers' Dario Saric: Starting in return to lineup Saturday

Saric (eye) will rejoin the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It was already announced that Saric would play Saturday after a one-game layoff, so this is merely a confirmation that he'll take on his normal role in the starting lineup. That likely means Saric is set for a full workload, meaning fantasy owners can activate him as usual. With Saric returning, look for Jerryd Bayless to head back to the bench, with Rob Covington shifting over to his normal spot at small forward.