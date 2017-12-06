76ers' Dario Saric: Suffers eye laceration at practice
Saric suffered a left eye laceration during practice and is currently being evaluated, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
In addition to the left eye laceration, Saric was also reportedly poked in his right eye, so it was a tough day overall for the forward. While he wasn't listed on the Sixers' most recent injury report, that could just be because of the timing of it, so Saric should be considered questionable ahead of Thursday's contest until more information is provided. Look for another update on his availability following Thursday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 24 points on 12 shots in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Reduced role, poor shooting in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 25 points Tuesday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores season-high 15 points Friday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Making another start Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...