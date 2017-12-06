76ers' Dario Saric: Suffers eye laceration at practice

Saric suffered a left eye laceration during practice and is currently being evaluated, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

In addition to the left eye laceration, Saric was also reportedly poked in his right eye, so it was a tough day overall for the forward. While he wasn't listed on the Sixers' most recent injury report, that could just be because of the timing of it, so Saric should be considered questionable ahead of Thursday's contest until more information is provided. Look for another update on his availability following Thursday's morning shootaround.