76ers' Dario Saric: Tallies 18 points in 21 minutes during Rising Stars Challenge

Saric supplied 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds across 21 minutes during Team World's 155-124 win over Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Saric drew the start alongside Sixers teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and was the most efficient of the trio scoring-wise. The second-year big man showed off his floor-spacing ability by posting a 57.1 percent success rate on his seven tries from distance, mirroring the success he's found from behind the arc throughout the month of February thus far. Saric has drained 46.3 percent of his 5.9 three-point attempts through seven contests during the month, part of a 51.7 percent tally from the field overall during that stretch. Given his strong work across the stat sheet, Saric projects to continue serving as an above-average source of multi-category production for fantasy owners as the Sixers push for a postseason spot.