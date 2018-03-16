76ers' Dario Saric: Totals double-double Thursday
Saric notched 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one assist across 28 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 victory over the Knicks.
Saric has been a huge contributor for the 76ers, predominantly because of his ability to stretch the floor alongside Joel Embiid. He is as efficient as they come when he gets his chances to shoot the ball, and he should continue to be an integral part of the starting rotation.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Fights through illness in solid performance•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Playing, starting Tuesday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Questionable with illness•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Pours in 18 during Sunday's win•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Posts 20 points, 10 boards in Thursday's loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Scores 21 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...