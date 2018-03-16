76ers' Dario Saric: Totals double-double Thursday

Saric notched 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one assist across 28 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 victory over the Knicks.

Saric has been a huge contributor for the 76ers, predominantly because of his ability to stretch the floor alongside Joel Embiid. He is as efficient as they come when he gets his chances to shoot the ball, and he should continue to be an integral part of the starting rotation.