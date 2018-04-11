76ers' Dario Saric: Will not return Tuesday

Saric suffered a lacerated upper lip and chipped tooth in Tuesday's contest against Hawks and will not return.

Saric went back to the locker room 13 seconds into Tuesday's game after colliding with John Collins under the basket. For now consider him questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, although the team may opt to play it safe with the playoffs beginning this weekend. Look for Ersan Ilyasova and Richaun Holmes to see expanded minutes for the remainder of the contest.