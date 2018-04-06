76ers' Dario Saric: Will play Friday
Saric (elbow) will play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
As expected, Saric will be back in the starting lineup after missing the last three games with cellulitis in his right elbow. With Saric presumably back in the starting five, Ersan Ilyasova is expected to head back to the bench and take on a lighter role in one of the biggest games of the season for both the Cavaliers and 76ers on Friday night.
