76ers' Dario Saric: Will rest Wednesday

Saric will be rested for Wednesday's preseason game against Memphis, Jessica Camerato of NBC Philadelphia reports.

Saric is not dealing with an injury, but he was held out of practice Tuesday and will miss Wednesday's game as the Sixers attempt to limit his workload after he took part in EuroBasket over the summer. Philadelphia will also be without Joel Embiid (knee) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) for its preseason opener.