76ers' Dario Saric: Will rest Wednesday
Saric will be rested for Wednesday's preseason game against Memphis, Jessica Camerato of NBC Philadelphia reports.
Saric is not dealing with an injury, but he was held out of practice Tuesday and will miss Wednesday's game as the Sixers attempt to limit his workload after he took part in EuroBasket over the summer. Philadelphia will also be without Joel Embiid (knee) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (knee) for its preseason opener.
More News
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Expected to come off bench•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Will not play Wednesday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Has 24-minute restriction for rest of season•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: 24-minute restriction Sunday•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Puts up 15 points in loss•
-
76ers' Dario Saric: Poor shooting performance Sunday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...